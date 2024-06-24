SENIOR ANALYST

To supervise and enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to matters received from the Financial Intelligence Centre are appropriately dealt with within the company. The persons appointed to this position will report to the Manager: Company Supervision Department.

Desired Skills:

Risk Analytics

Credit Risk Analytics

Quantitative Analysis

Finance

Law

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

