Senior Java Software Engineer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you’re looking for a role where you can make a meaningful impact, then a cutting-edge Cloud & Security Solutions provider wants you as its next Senior Java Software Engineer. Focusing on a client’s account in the FinTech sector, you will develop and implement high-quality software solutions aimed at addressing significant issues impacting business and individuals across the continent. Applicants will need 5+ years Java programming work experience with a proven track record of designing and implementing enterprise-level Java applications from concept to production. Your tech toolset should also include Spring Boot, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, Git, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, etc. This position presents a unique opportunity to contribute to a challenging project that aims to advance Africa’s financial industry.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Java-based applications and systems.

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following best practices and coding standards.

Collaborate with Technical Product Managers, Software Architects, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into user-facing solutions.

Participate in all phases of the software development lifecycle, including planning, estimation, development, testing, and deployment.

Conduct code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and mentor junior team members to foster continuous improvement.

Troubleshoot and debug complex issues and implement effective solutions in a timely manner.

Stay updated on emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices to enhance technical expertise and drive innovation.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years of experience in Software Development, with a strong focus on Java programming.

Proven track record of designing and implementing enterprise-level Java applications from concept to production.

Deep understanding of Object-Oriented design principles, data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

Experience building web API using the Spring Boot framework.

Experience with web development technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related frameworks (e.g., Angular, React).

Strong database skills with SQL and relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle).

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with service-oriented architectures (including microservices) and containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Preferred to haves –

Knowledge of cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies and DevOps practices.

Certifications in Java programming or related technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable working and learning from a fully remote, culturally diverse team based predominantly in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

Being an open, honest and respectful communicator.

You enjoy asking questions, identifying areas of improvement and proposing solutions, no matter your job title or whether you have been with us for a day, a month or years!

You are comfortable taking initiative and operating independently.

You thrive in a fast-paced environment, where change is constant.

You find it exciting to work with various clients, from different industries, each with a different problem for you and your team to solve.

Intentionally sharing tech and industry trends that excite you with your peers.

Seeking continuous feedback and actively taking steps to continuously grow personally and professionally.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Java

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position