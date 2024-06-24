Software Developer

Hire Resolve is excited to be seeking a talented C# Software Developer for our client. This is a fully remote position, offering you the flexibility to work from anywhere. As a C# Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on a variety of projects and collaborate with a diverse group of professionals. We are looking for someone who is passionate about problem-solving, has a strong attention to detail, and is motivated to continuously learn and improve their skills.

Responsibilities:

Execute full lifecycle software development (SDLC) processes, ensuring proper design and implementation of software.

Adhere to Agile methodologies, attending daily standups and sprint planning sessions, and collaborating with team members to determine best practices and client requirements.

Write clean, efficient, and accurate code based on company specifications.

Integrate software components into fully functional systems and platforms.

Modify and enhance existing software to fix errors, adapt to new hardware, improve performance, or upgrade interfaces.

Test and deploy programs and systems, including new enhancements and bug releases.

Support and train team members to ensure proficiency in software applications.

Consult with departments or customers on project requirements, status, support, and enhancements.

Analyze information to recommend and plan the installation of new systems or modifications.

Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent work experience.

Minimum three years of experience in software development, programming, and Agile environments.

Proven track record as a software developer or in a similar role.

Proficiency in coding languages such as C#, JavaScript, HTML 5, and SQL (including T-SQL).

Strong knowledge of systems and frameworks including Web API 2 / Core, .NET Core, ASP.Net, WinForms, UWP, Entity Framework (6+ and Core), MVC, and SSRS.

Experience with version control systems like Git and project management tools such as JIRA.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Ability to troubleshoot, problem-solve, and deliver innovative solutions.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Detail-oriented with a strong commitment to quality and accuracy.

Skills:

Benefits:



Salary : will be discussed during the interview phase.

: will be discussed during the interview phase. Medical Aid (CC Medical Aid): Comprehensive medical aid coverage provided.

Comprehensive medical aid coverage provided. Pension Fund: Includes employer contribution equivalent to 2% of Basic Salary, with additional benefits such as a Life Policy (3x Annual Salary), Capital Disability Benefit (Annual Salary), and Death Benefit.

Includes employer contribution equivalent to 2% of Basic Salary, with additional benefits such as a Life Policy (3x Annual Salary), Capital Disability Benefit (Annual Salary), and Death Benefit. Annual Leave: Entitled to 16 days of annual leave per year.

Working Model:

Remote-Based Position: Full-time remote work, allowing flexibility to work from home or another remote location.

Full-time remote work, allowing flexibility to work from home or another remote location. Office Attendance: Required to attend quarterly Company TouchBase Functions, Learning Fridays, and Sprint Planning sessions (approximately two sessions per month) as scheduled at the company’s office.

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed]

When applying via email, please use “Int. C# Software Developer” as the subheading.

We will contact you telephonically within 7 days if your profile matches our current vacancy. If your profile does not match this position, we will consider you for any future vacancies that align with your qualifications.





Desired Skills:

