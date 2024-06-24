Software Quality Assurance Tester – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Software Quality Assurance and Support Analyst with at least 2 years’ relevant experience in a software QA or Support role, required to join the software development team of a FinTech Company based in Stellenbosch, to assist in building out their software platform.

Minimum requirements:

Previous experience is a software quality assurance or support role essential

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and testing methodologies beneficial

Strong SQL experience required

Responsibilities:

Conduct testing of software applications to identify bugs, defects and other issues

Create and execute test plans, test cases and test scripts to validate product functionality

Collaborate with teams, developers and product owners

Document and report defects

Perform regression testing

Conduct 2nd line support activities

Provide weekend standby support when required

Participate in the design and improvement of testing processes and methodologies

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Software Support

software quality assurance

test cases

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position