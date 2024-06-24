SQL Database Administrator

Extended contract, 36 months

As a SQL DBA, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and performance optimization of our clients’ SQL databases.

Your expertise in managing and troubleshooting SQL Server environments will play a critical role in ensuring the reliability, availability, and security of their data infrastructure.

You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and data analysts, to deliver efficient and scalable database solutions that meet the organization’s needs.

Qualifications and Experience:

Proven work experience as a SQL Database Administrator or in a similar role.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, including database administration, performance tuning, and troubleshooting.

Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions.

Experience with database backup and recovery, high availability, and disaster recovery Strategies.

Familiarity with database security best practices and the ability to implement and enforce security controls.

Understanding of database performance tuning techniques and query optimization.-

Solid understanding of database architecture, data modelling, and database design principles.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to diagnose and resolve database-related issues

Relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Sql Server

Database

Backup

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

