SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

Extended contract, 36 months
As a SQL DBA, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and performance optimization of our clients’ SQL databases.
Your expertise in managing and troubleshooting SQL Server environments will play a critical role in ensuring the reliability, availability, and security of their data infrastructure.
You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and data analysts, to deliver efficient and scalable database solutions that meet the organization’s needs.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Proven work experience as a SQL Database Administrator or in a similar role.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, including database administration, performance tuning, and troubleshooting.
- Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions.
- Experience with database backup and recovery, high availability, and disaster recovery Strategies.
- Familiarity with database security best practices and the ability to implement and enforce security controls.
- Understanding of database performance tuning techniques and query optimization.-
- Solid understanding of database architecture, data modelling, and database design principles.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to diagnose and resolve database-related issues
- Relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate) are a plus.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Sql Server
- Database
- Backup
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years