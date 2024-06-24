SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

Jun 24, 2024

Extended contract, 36 months

As a SQL DBA, you will be responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and performance optimization of our clients’ SQL databases.

Your expertise in managing and troubleshooting SQL Server environments will play a critical role in ensuring the reliability, availability, and security of their data infrastructure.

You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and data analysts, to deliver efficient and scalable database solutions that meet the organization’s needs.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Proven work experience as a SQL Database Administrator or in a similar role.
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, including database administration, performance tuning, and troubleshooting.
  • Proficiency in writing complex SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions.
  • Experience with database backup and recovery, high availability, and disaster recovery Strategies.
  • Familiarity with database security best practices and the ability to implement and enforce security controls.
  • Understanding of database performance tuning techniques and query optimization.-
  • Solid understanding of database architecture, data modelling, and database design principles.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to diagnose and resolve database-related issues
  • Relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Sql Server
  • Database
  • Backup
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

