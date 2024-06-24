System Analyst

The Business Intelligence System Analyst is responsible for understanding business needs, gathering requirements, and designing solutions that leverage data to drive business decisions and strategy. This role involves collaborating with stakeholders across various departments to identify opportunities for leveraging data and implementing BI solutions that meet organizational objectives.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

BI Reporting Design: Design and develop BI solutions, including dashboards, reports, and data visualizations, using BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau or QlikView-the ability to create wireframes.

Data Gathering and Analysis: Collect and analyse data from various sources to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can drive business decisions.

Data Modelling: Design and develop data models, schemas, and structures to organize and optimize data for reporting and analysis purposes.

Reporting and Visualization: Create and maintain reports, dashboards, and visualizations to present data-driven insights in a clear and meaningful way to stakeholder.

Performance Monitoring: Monitor Power BI system performance, identify issues, aligning with solution design and architecture. Inform Architecture about the bottlenecks so the implementation is in sync with Design.

Collaboration: Work closely with business users, stakeholders, and IT teams to understand business requirements.

Testing and Validation: Test BI solutions to ensure accuracy, completeness, and performance. Validate results with stakeholders to ensure alignment with business requirements.

Documentation: Create and maintain documentation for BI solutions, including technical specifications, data dictionaries, and user manuals.

Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users on BI tools and solutions. Troubleshoot issues and address user concerns promptly.

Continuous Improvement: Stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in BI and analytics. Identify opportunities for process improvement and optimization

Desired Skills:

BI Reporting Design

Data Gathering and Analysis

Data Modelling

Reporting and Visualization

Performance Monitoring

Testing and Validation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or a related field.

– 3+ years of experience in business intelligence, data analysis, or related roles.

The following will be an added advantage

– Certifications in BI tools or related technologies are a plus

Competencies or Soft Skills required:

– Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyse complex datasets and derive actionable insights.

– Technical Proficiency: Proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, knowledge of cloud and streaming visualisation tools and platforms such as Microsoft PowerBI and Kafka. Experience with SQL, data modelling, and ETL processes. Python Knowledge will be beneficial.

– Communication Skills: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders across different departments.

– Project Management: Experience managing BI projects from requirements gathering to implementation. Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

– Domain Knowledge: Understanding of business processes and operations, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

– Attention to Detail: Strong attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy and quality.

– Team Collaboration: Ability to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment, collaborating with IT, business users, and other stakeholders.

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

– BI Reporting Design

– Data Gathering and Analysis

– Data Modelling

– Reporting and Visualization

– Performance Monitoring

– Collaboration

– Testing and Validation

– Documentation

– Training and Support

– Continuous Improvement

Learn more/Apply for this position