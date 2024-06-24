Web Designer / Developer – Remote Remote

Jun 24, 2024

An excellent opportunity has become available for a WordPress Web Designer / Developer within a fast growing Digital Media business based in Kent. The role is fully remote.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Relevant experience in web design and development with modern WordPress (including the Block Editor), PHP, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Understanding of what Full Site Editing is or have built sites with it in the past
  • Experience building with Advanced Custom Fields Blocks
  • Understands when to try something new and when the existing tooling is right for the job
  • Experience making good use of ChatGPT and/or Github Copilot in a coding context, but also understanding how to improve on what they give you
  • Experience building and maintaining WooCommerce websites
  • Experience developing custom solutions for WordPress & WooCommerce
  • Organised
  • Comfortable troubleshooting issues
  • Comfortable dealing with clients directly
  • Able to manage multiple projects
  • Built websites using WordPress and the Block Editor
  • Understanding of Component-based design
  • Understanding of cPanel and WHM
  • Understanding of DNS and comfortable making DNS changes
  • Understanding of GIT and version control

Responsibilities:

  • Have an eye for creative design and plenty of experience writing code
  • Responsible for building websites using one of their starter kits in WordPress and 11ty
  • Updating and adding content to current client’s sites and engaging with clients and responding to their needs

Desired Skills:

  • WordPress
  • Block Editor
  • PHP
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position