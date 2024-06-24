Web Designer / Developer – Remote Remote

An excellent opportunity has become available for a WordPress Web Designer / Developer within a fast growing Digital Media business based in Kent. The role is fully remote.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification
- Relevant experience in web design and development with modern WordPress (including the Block Editor), PHP, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Understanding of what Full Site Editing is or have built sites with it in the past
- Experience building with Advanced Custom Fields Blocks
- Understands when to try something new and when the existing tooling is right for the job
- Experience making good use of ChatGPT and/or Github Copilot in a coding context, but also understanding how to improve on what they give you
- Experience building and maintaining WooCommerce websites
- Experience developing custom solutions for WordPress & WooCommerce
- Organised
- Comfortable troubleshooting issues
- Comfortable dealing with clients directly
- Able to manage multiple projects
- Built websites using WordPress and the Block Editor
- Understanding of Component-based design
- Understanding of cPanel and WHM
- Understanding of DNS and comfortable making DNS changes
- Understanding of GIT and version control
Responsibilities:
- Have an eye for creative design and plenty of experience writing code
- Responsible for building websites using one of their starter kits in WordPress and 11ty
- Updating and adding content to current client’s sites and engaging with clients and responding to their needs
Desired Skills:
- WordPress
- Block Editor
- PHP
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree