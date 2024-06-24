Web Designer / Developer

An excellent opportunity has become available for a WordPress Web Designer / Developer within a fast growing Digital Media business based in Kent. The role is fully remote.

Requirements:

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant experience in web design and development with modern WordPress (including the Block Editor), PHP, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Understanding of what Full Site Editing is or have built sites with it in the past

Experience building with Advanced Custom Fields Blocks

Understands when to try something new and when the existing tooling is right for the job

Experience making good use of ChatGPT and/or Github Copilot in a coding context, but also understanding how to improve on what they give you

Experience building and maintaining WooCommerce websites

Experience developing custom solutions for WordPress & WooCommerce

Organised

Comfortable troubleshooting issues

Comfortable dealing with clients directly

Able to manage multiple projects

Built websites using WordPress and the Block Editor

Understanding of Component-based design

Understanding of cPanel and WHM

Understanding of DNS and comfortable making DNS changes

Understanding of GIT and version control

Responsibilities:

Have an eye for creative design and plenty of experience writing code

Responsible for building websites using one of their starter kits in WordPress and 11ty

Updating and adding content to current client’s sites and engaging with clients and responding to their needs

Desired Skills:

WordPress

Block Editor

PHP

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position