To supervise and/or enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions

categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to AML/CFT matters received from

the Financial Intelligence Centre are appropriately dealt with within the Organisation. The persons appointed to this

A Bachelors’ Degree (NQF 7) in Accounting, Audit, Law, Risk Management, or other relevant discipline with at

least 2 years working experience within the financial services industry. The candidate must have a good

knowledge and exposure to the financial sector laws. A good understanding of the FIC Act and the Financial

Sector Regulation Act is essential. Excellent report writing skills are essential.

Desired Skills:

FIC Act

Risk Management

Accounting

Audit

Law

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Key Performance Areas:

– Monitor compliance with the FIC Act by the financial institutions;

– Identify and report trends in the financial services sector with possible impact on the Organisation ‘s ability to

discharge its duties as a Supervisory Body;

– Conduct on-site and/or offsite inspections and other supervisory activities in terms of the FIC Act;

– Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to financial institutions;

– Actively participate in and contribute to industry and Organisation committees as and when required;

– Liaise with internal and external stakeholders in respect of regulatory and supervisory matters; and

– Perform administrative or other supervisory activities relating to the regulatory framework.

