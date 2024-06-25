Business Analyst (ILR) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

Collaborate closely with stakeholders to deeply understand their business needs.

Facilitate discussions to elicit and validate requirements for process changes.

Translate business processes into clear and specific software requirements.

Thoroughly document requirements, test cases, and scenarios to ensure clarity and accuracy.

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

2+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Writing requirements specifications for information systems.

Manual and automated regression testing.

End to end experience of the development lifecycle, including testing and training.

Familiar with UML terminology specifically relating to use-cases and activity diagrams.

Proven experience interacting directly with end users.

Business Analysis

SDLC

Financial Services

