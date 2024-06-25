Business Process Improvement Administrator – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Introduction

Location: Western Cape, Winelands

Role Type: Full time and on-site

Salary: Market related

Company : International Trading and Logistics

Role Description

The selected candidate will offer administrative assistance in documenting, preserving, and improving business procedures within the company. This position includes developing and maintaining thorough process documents, user guides, and will provide administrative aid to guarantee the efficient functioning of business operations.

Essential criteria for successful consideration

Minimum degree in Business Administration, Operations Management or related

Minimum 3-4 Years Experience in process documentation or process improvement is essential

Technical experience at advanced level using Microsoft Office Suite including Power Suite

Experience using a process mapping tool is important (Visio or Bizagi)

Demonstrated proficiency in technical analysis tools and platforms

Experience in the Agri or logistics industry will be given 1st preference

Duties and Responsibilities

Process Documentation Support: Assist in the development and maintenance of comprehensive documentation for business processes, including workflow diagrams, process maps, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

User Manual Creation: Compile and maintain user-friendly manuals and guides for internal systems, software, and procedures, aiding users in their day-to-day operations.

Administrative Support: Provide administrative support to the process improvement team, including scheduling meetings, compiling reports, and managing process-related correspondence.

Training Material Assistance: Support the creation and organization of training materials related to business processes and systems, ensuring materials are up-to-date and accessible.

Process Improvement Support: Assist in the analysis of existing processes to identify inefficiencies and support the implementation of process enhancements to boost productivity. Ensure effective communication and alignment of commercial strategies.

Stakeholder Communication: Facilitate effective communication between departments to gather process requirements and feedback, ensuring smooth implementation of process changes.

Compliance and Auditing Support: Assist in monitoring adherence to documented processes and conducting audits, providing administrative support in the management of compliance documentation.

Ts&Cs

If you have not received any feedback from us within 5 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

By sending your CV along with other additional documents you give consent to HWR to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity as well as for future opportunities

Desired Skills:

Process Improvement

Process Mapping

process documentation

user manual creation

Training material

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International Trading and Logistics

Learn more/Apply for this position