C# .NET Developer – Western Cape Parow

Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in

C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core, vNext along with REACT and [URL Removed]

Work with architecture and engineering team members to build components and APIs for the enterprise

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

azure

ASP.NET

MVC

About The Employer:

Please send me your cv and best contactacble via the link

Learn more/Apply for this position