C# Software Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a C# Software Developer to join their team on a hybrid basis.

Responsibilities:

Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements

Write high-quality code in C# and .Net languages

Good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL

Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents

Address client technical queries promptly

Work with QA team on unit and system testing

Coordinate with project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes

Requirements:

B-Tech, BSC, or equivalent with 3 years experience

Essential: C# and .Net (or similar)

C#

.Net Core

MVC

MySQL or MS-SQL

JavaScript

HTML

React Native (bonus)

Benefits:

Primarily remote with 1 mandatory office day a week in Westlake, Johannesburg office 2 days a week

Life Insurance, Disability, Paid Dread Disease Insurance, and Funeral Plan Paid

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise

Desired Skills:

