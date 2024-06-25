C# Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a C# Software Developer to join their team on a hybrid basis.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements
- Write high-quality code in C# and .Net languages
- Good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL
- Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents
- Address client technical queries promptly
- Work with QA team on unit and system testing
- Coordinate with project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes
Requirements:
- B-Tech, BSC, or equivalent with 3 years experience
- Essential: C# and .Net (or similar)
- C#
- .Net Core
- MVC
- MySQL or MS-SQL
- JavaScript
- HTML
- React Native (bonus)
Benefits:
- Primarily remote with 1 mandatory office day a week in Westlake, Johannesburg office 2 days a week
- Life Insurance, Disability, Paid Dread Disease Insurance, and Funeral Plan Paid
Desired Skills:
