A dynamic and well established Manufacturing company based in the South of JHB is looking to employ a qualified CNC operator / programmer with 3 – 5 years’ experience.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Reliable Transport
- Trade Tested Qualification Advantageous
- 5 – 10 years’ experience as a CNC Programmer, Setter and Operator
- Extensive experience working on one of the following packages: Edgecam, Mastercam and Fanuc Controls
- Ensuring that critical spares and materials are order as per delivery date requirements.
- Interpreting of technical drawings (2D) and (3D) to manufacture new products.
- Creating and updating folders with work in progress.
- Updating WIP and share planning for production daily
- Experience working in the following industries: Manufacturing, Steel Fabrication, Engineering
Desired Skills:
- CNC
- Turning
- Milling
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Plus Medical Aid
- Pension Fund & Food Allowance