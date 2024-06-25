CNC Operator / Programmer – Gauteng Turffontein

Jun 25, 2024

A dynamic and well established Manufacturing company based in the South of JHB is looking to employ a qualified CNC operator / programmer with 3 – 5 years’ experience.
Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Reliable Transport
  • Trade Tested Qualification Advantageous
  • 5 – 10 years’ experience as a CNC Programmer, Setter and Operator
  • Extensive experience working on one of the following packages: Edgecam, Mastercam and Fanuc Controls
  • Ensuring that critical spares and materials are order as per delivery date requirements.
  • Interpreting of technical drawings (2D) and (3D) to manufacture new products.
  • Creating and updating folders with work in progress.
  • Updating WIP and share planning for production daily
  • Experience working in the following industries: Manufacturing, Steel Fabrication, Engineering

Desired Skills:

  • CNC
  • Turning
  • Milling

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Plus Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund & Food Allowance

