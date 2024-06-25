CNC Operator / Programmer – Gauteng Turffontein

A dynamic and well established Manufacturing company based in the South of JHB is looking to employ a qualified CNC operator / programmer with 3 – 5 years’ experience.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Reliable Transport

Trade Tested Qualification Advantageous

5 – 10 years’ experience as a CNC Programmer, Setter and Operator

Extensive experience working on one of the following packages: Edgecam, Mastercam and Fanuc Controls

Ensuring that critical spares and materials are order as per delivery date requirements.

Interpreting of technical drawings (2D) and (3D) to manufacture new products.

Creating and updating folders with work in progress.

Updating WIP and share planning for production daily

Experience working in the following industries: Manufacturing, Steel Fabrication, Engineering

Desired Skills:

CNC

Turning

Milling

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus Medical Aid

Pension Fund & Food Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position