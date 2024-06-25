Compliance Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Exciting opportunity to join a dynamic company offering investment and wealth management , retirement and fund services to global and local clients.

Looking for a research driven Compliance Data Analyst to join their team. Must have completed Bachelors Degree with 2 years experience in a Financial Markets environment – having managed static data and ensuring compliance with REG28, CISCA, SARB and ASISA.

Regulatory reporting (SARB Asset Allocation), data compliance and exposure to the various applicable legislations is fundamental : CISCA, SARB Classifications, Reg 28, Board Notice 90 and Board Notice 52

Desired Skills:

Portfolio Data Analysis

Compliance & Risk Analysis

ASISA

FSCA

Asset Allocation

