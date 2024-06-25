DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This role is fully remote..

Our client is seeking a skilled professional to streamline their software development and operations, enhancing deployment efficiency and system reliability. This role will be pivotal in automating our processes, reducing downtime, and fostering collaboration between platform and product engineering teams.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:-

At least 6 years’ experience programming in Python

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment. Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambdas, RDS, EKS or ECS. Infrastructure As Code, specifically Terraform. CloudFormation or Serveless will also be advantageous.

Nice to haves:-

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Have worked with other cloud based infrastructure technologies – GCP / AZURE.

Can do some server troubleshooting.

Tech stack:

Frontend: react: React, Angular, TypeScript.

Backend: python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP, ECS, EKS, ELB

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform, Ansible, Cloudformation.

