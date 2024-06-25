Full Stack Java Developer (Senior) 1172 TT

Revise and update IT strategies, architecture, principles, guidelines and standards for the project

Coordinate with various stakeholders, e.g. business, support, internal and external teams and partner systems on requirements, architectural decisions and implementation approaches

Design, Development and maintenance on platform / application (architecture and coding)

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Ensure software maintainability and efficient migrations

Adhere to governance, security directives and other internal or external applicable policies

Active and leading (technical) participation in Agile events (ceremonies), including project increment planning

Deployments / Releases

The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients

Translate and refine complex requirements into functional architecture and software

A deep understanding of software architecture principles, design patterns, and best practices essential, including knowledge of architectural styles and the ability to design scalable, maintainable, and modular software systems

Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications

Operations knowledge, experience and infrastructure debugging and fault-finding

Coordination between business, development and support environments

Agile team experienced

Monitoring and alerting

Debugging and troubleshooting

Assist with identification of risks

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar

Java development experience of at least 10 years. (OCA preferable, OCP more so)

At least 5 years AWS experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

Essential:

Java 11+ with Object Orientated skills

Spring Bot

Kubernetes and Docker

Git

AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, Aurora RDS, EKS, DynamoDB, Cognito, API Gateway

PostgreSQL

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Preferred:

Helm, YAML

RESTful endpints design and implementation

React / Typescript / JavaScript

WSL / Unix

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JEE or Microprofile – Quarkus preferable

AWS DevOps and CI/CD pipeline setup – GitHub Actions, GitOps preferable

TDD (Test driven development) / BDD (Behaviour driven development)

Gradle

Grafana / Prometheus

A strong team player that has a high level of ownership and responsibility

Ability to work interdependently (self-starter) as well and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Ability to work with diverse, international cultures

Above-board work ethics

Attention to detail, strong problem solver, taking pride in delivering quality work

Excellent verbal and written (documentation and diagrams) communication skills

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Influence team culture in a positive manner

Working remotely as well as from office (as and when required)

Desired Skills:

