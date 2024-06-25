Full Stack Java Developer (Senior) 1172 TT

Revise and update IT strategies, architecture, principles, guidelines and standards for the project
Coordinate with various stakeholders, e.g. business, support, internal and external teams and partner systems on requirements, architectural decisions and implementation approaches
Design, Development and maintenance on platform / application (architecture and coding)
Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
Compiling of user and operational manuals
Ensure software maintainability and efficient migrations
Adhere to governance, security directives and other internal or external applicable policies
Active and leading (technical) participation in Agile events (ceremonies), including project increment planning
Deployments / Releases
The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients
Translate and refine complex requirements into functional architecture and software
A deep understanding of software architecture principles, design patterns, and best practices essential, including knowledge of architectural styles and the ability to design scalable, maintainable, and modular software systems
Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications
Operations knowledge, experience and infrastructure debugging and fault-finding
Coordination between business, development and support environments
Agile team experienced
Monitoring and alerting
Debugging and troubleshooting
Assist with identification of risks
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar
Java development experience of at least 10 years. (OCA preferable, OCP more so)
At least 5 years AWS experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
Essential:
- Java 11+ with Object Orientated skills
- Spring Bot
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Git
- AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, Aurora RDS, EKS, DynamoDB, Cognito, API Gateway
- PostgreSQL
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Preferred:
- Helm, YAML
- RESTful endpints design and implementation
- React / Typescript / JavaScript
- WSL / Unix
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
JEE or Microprofile – Quarkus preferable
AWS DevOps and CI/CD pipeline setup – GitHub Actions, GitOps preferable
TDD (Test driven development) / BDD (Behaviour driven development)
Gradle
Grafana / Prometheus
A strong team player that has a high level of ownership and responsibility
Ability to work interdependently (self-starter) as well and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
Ability to work with diverse, international cultures
Above-board work ethics
Attention to detail, strong problem solver, taking pride in delivering quality work
Excellent verbal and written (documentation and diagrams) communication skills
Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Willing and able to travel internationally
Influence team culture in a positive manner
Working remotely as well as from office (as and when required)
Desired Skills:
