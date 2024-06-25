HR Functional Specialist

FUNCTIONAL SPECIALIST – FINANCIAL

Our client, a large Financial Institute in Pretoria has the following vacancy:

Functional Specialist in HR field for an 18 month project.

PLEASE NOTE IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL PLEASE DO NOT APPLY:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.

Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skills.

Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle,

Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).

Client orientation.

Decision-making.

Time and work management.

Problem-solving and analysis,

Contributing to team success.

Evaluate the functional and non-functional requirements for testability, and use suitable cases for automation.

Develop/build test automation strategy and focus specifically on maximizing reusability for regression.

Design, build and execute automated tests to validate data-centric applications Identify regression testing needs and create and maintain an Automated Regression Suite Provide test execution reports.

Set the functional discipline standards for own area, and hold others to account in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of tasks and

Work closely with architects to analyze the end-to-end scenarios, gather requirements, and design the test cases that need to be automated.

Maintain automated scripts utilizing the existing framework, adhering to coding standards.

Suggest/explore alternate tools for automation to bring in more productivity and coverage.

Participate in troubleshooting and drive root cause analysis and resolution.

Actively participate as a team member to move the team towards the completion of goals,

Engage with the internal and external user communities to ensure that business benefits are realised.

Desired Skills:

Quality assurance

Testing and release management

Systems development life cycle

Functional Specialist environment

Cloud Solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position