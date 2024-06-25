Intermediate C# Application Developer (Hybrid) (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a team where innovation, creativity, and strategic thinking are at the core. Our client is more than just a company; it’s a hub of transformational ideas and digital solutions. They partner with governments and businesses to drive significant social and economic change through technology. They are currently seeking to hire an Intermediate Application Developer. The Intermediate Application Developer would be responsible for the development of applications in line with user specifications, design architecture and best practices. The successful applicant will have relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience.

DUTIES:

Construct and implement application solutions.

Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps.

Ensure documentation of code/classes.

Indicate program unit structure.

Coordinate application plans with the development team or client.

Adhere to WCG System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes.

Mature the application development processes and code quality

Integrate front-end with backend API

Peer programming with Peers

Ability to review code

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience.

Minimum of 3 years’ Microsoft development experience:

Technical skills required:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

C# (.net core)

Blazor

Advantageous:

Azure Developer Associate

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI/Power Apps, Power Automate)

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

Desired Skills:

