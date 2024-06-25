IT Service Delivery Manager – Western Cape Durbanville

We are a Cape Town based IT solutions company providing end-to-end IT services and bespoke software development. We pride ourselves on our collaborative and innovative team environment, where every member plays a crucial role in our success.

As our Platform Delivery Manager, you will be the bridge between our development team and our clients, ensuring the smooth operation and continuous improvement of our platform. You’ll be responsible for overseeing the entire delivery lifecycle, from project planning and execution to post-launch support and optimization.

This role is perfect for someone passionate about flawless execution and building strong relationships. While you won’t be writing code yourself, you’ll need a strong understanding of the software development process to effectively manage and lead the delivery team.

Responsibilities:

Partner with product and development teams to define project scope, timelines, and resource allocation for platform releases.

Develop and implement a robust delivery process that ensures timely and high-quality delivery.

Manage dependencies across teams to keep projects on track and meet deadlines.

Identify and mitigate potential risks throughout the delivery lifecycle.

Oversee platform deployments and manage post-launch support activities.

Continuously monitor platform performance and identify areas for improvement.

Work closely with stakeholders, both internal and external, to manage expectations and communicate project progress effectively.

Foster a positive and collaborative team environment, promoting open communication and problem-solving.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in a technical delivery management role.

Strong understanding of Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban etc.).

Experience in managing and delivering IT projects.

Excellent project management and organizational skills.

Proven ability to manage resources effectively and prioritize workload.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., Jira, Asana).

If you’re a highly motivated and results-oriented individual who thrives in a team environment, we want to hear from you!

