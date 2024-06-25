Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Irene

Role Description:

We are seeking a full-time, on-site Junior Software Engineer for our client. In this role, you will play a crucial part in front-end development, back-end web development, software development, and programming tasks. You will primarily focus on developing and managing our Bureau Management Portal and collaborating closely with our core API team.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain the Bureau Management Portal.

Contribute to front-end and back-end web development projects.

Engage in software development and programming tasks.

Collaborate effectively with team members on API integrations and system improvements.

Skills Required:

Solid foundation in Computer Science, Back-End Web Development, Software Development, and Programming skills (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).

Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Attention to detail with a collaborative mindset for teamwork.

Familiarity with software development tools and Agile methodologies.

Understanding of database systems and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Experience in API integrations and working with external systems.

Enthusiasm for pushing technological boundaries and a critical thinker mentality.

Desired Skills:

HTML

Javascript

OOP

API

Development

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

