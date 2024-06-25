Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Irene

Jun 25, 2024

Role Description:
We are seeking a full-time, on-site Junior Software Engineer for our client. In this role, you will play a crucial part in front-end development, back-end web development, software development, and programming tasks. You will primarily focus on developing and managing our Bureau Management Portal and collaborating closely with our core API team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain the Bureau Management Portal.
  • Contribute to front-end and back-end web development projects.
  • Engage in software development and programming tasks.
  • Collaborate effectively with team members on API integrations and system improvements.

Skills Required:

  • Solid foundation in Computer Science, Back-End Web Development, Software Development, and Programming skills (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).
  • Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities.
  • Attention to detail with a collaborative mindset for teamwork.
  • Familiarity with software development tools and Agile methodologies.
  • Understanding of database systems and version control systems (e.g., Git).
  • Experience in API integrations and working with external systems.
  • Enthusiasm for pushing technological boundaries and a critical thinker mentality.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • OOP
  • API
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

