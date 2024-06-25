Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Irene

Role Description:
We are seeking a full-time, on-site Junior Software Engineer for our client. In this role, you will play a crucial part in front-end development, back-end web development, software development, and programming tasks. You will primarily focus on developing and managing our Bureau Management Portal and collaborating closely with our core API team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain the Bureau Management Portal.
- Contribute to front-end and back-end web development projects.
- Engage in software development and programming tasks.
- Collaborate effectively with team members on API integrations and system improvements.
Skills Required:
- Solid foundation in Computer Science, Back-End Web Development, Software Development, and Programming skills (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).
- Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).
- Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities.
- Attention to detail with a collaborative mindset for teamwork.
- Familiarity with software development tools and Agile methodologies.
- Understanding of database systems and version control systems (e.g., Git).
- Experience in API integrations and working with external systems.
- Enthusiasm for pushing technological boundaries and a critical thinker mentality.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- Javascript
- OOP
- API
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric