.NET Developer

Jun 25, 2024

Love .NET and stunning sunsets? We’re a Cape Town software company seeking an intermediate .NET developer to join our dynamic team.

Build cutting-edge applications and enjoy the best of both worlds: a thriving tech scene and breathtaking scenery.

Desired Experience / Requirements:

  • Microsoft .Net C#
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
  • Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

