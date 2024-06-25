.NET Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

Love .NET and stunning sunsets? We’re a Cape Town software company seeking an intermediate .NET developer to join our dynamic team.
Build cutting-edge applications and enjoy the best of both worlds: a thriving tech scene and breathtaking scenery.
Desired Experience / Requirements:
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
Apply Now For More Info !!
Desired Skills:
- .net
- SQL
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- TFS
- Azure
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years