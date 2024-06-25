.NET Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

Love .NET and stunning sunsets? We’re a Cape Town software company seeking an intermediate .NET developer to join our dynamic team.

Build cutting-edge applications and enjoy the best of both worlds: a thriving tech scene and breathtaking scenery.

Desired Experience / Requirements:

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

