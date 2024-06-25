Network Engineer (JHB Onsite)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of world-class turnkey engineering designs, products and services for the Fuel & Energy industry, seeks a strong technical Network Engineer to join its Joburg division. Your core role will be to ensure the optimal functioning of the network and systems infrastructure including ensuring systems are secure and protected against cyber threats. You will also install and maintain software programs and applications while providing training to end users. The ideal candidate must have relevant tertiary qualifications, suitable hands-on work experience in a similar role and strong proficiency with Microsoft 365.

DUTIES:

Networking: Manage networks, servers, and other computer systems.

Ensure systems are secure and protected against cyber threats.

Install and maintain software programs and applications.

Troubleshooting and resolve technical issues.

Provide technical support and training to users.

Develop and implement IT policies and procedures.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Network

Engineer

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position