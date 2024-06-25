New board for WASPA

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA), an independent self-regulatory body for mobile application and service providers in South Africa, has announced the appointment of its new board for the upcoming year.

The announcement also coincides with WASPA’s 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation and industry leadership.

The 20th anniversary AGM elections marked some notable changes including three new appointments including Dylin Kuni (treasurer) Markus Schorn (fraud working group) as well as Tsepang Nenzinane (code of conduct), who join re-elected members Casper de Villiers, Rory Anderson and Sean Nieuwoud (vice-chairperson) to make up the full WASPA Board for 2024 – 2026.

James McNab returns as chairman for WASPA, having served previously in 2017 and 2023.

McNab has been involved in the telecoms sector for over 20 years, specialising within the Interactive Media and Micropayments sector where he has held various senior positions across the globe. McNab is currently the longest serving board member, having held a number of portfolios since 2013 – including communications, code of conduct, telco affairs as well as vice-chair.

The new board comprises of a diverse group of industry experts, each bringing a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to advancing the industry. The team is poised to continue the association’s legacy of fostering innovation, promoting best practices, and advocating for a vibrant, sustainable and secure ecosystem.

“Over the past 20 years, WASPA has grown from a small group of individuals with big dreams for the industry into a dynamic and influential association that continues to shape the mobile and application landscape,” says McNab. “As we enter our third decade, we remain committed to driving the industry forward and addressing the evolving needs of our members.”

Since its inception in 2004, WASPA has played a pivotal role in promoting a fair and competitive environment for wireless application service providers. The association has been instrumental in developing industry standards, providing educational resources, and facilitating collaboration among industry stakeholders.

The new board’s key priorities for 2024 include enhancing member engagement, advocating for policies that support industry growth, and fostering innovation through strategic partnerships.

“We continue to focus our efforts on where it matters, for the betterment of the industry and the protection of consumers and businesses. Much has evolved over the last 20 years, and we look forward to working together to chart the next 20,” concludes McNab.