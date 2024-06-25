NTT Data gets EcoVadis Gold Medal Sustainability Rating

NTT Data Middle East and Africa, a digital business and IT services leader, was recently awarded a Gold Medal Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis.

In 2021, NTT Data launched a sustainability ambition to use technology to enable a better, more connected future for all. We have set ambitious targets to be net-zero in our data centres by 2030, offices and facilities by 2035 and across our value chain by 2040.

This impact was recently recognised when EcoVadis awarded the company a Gold Medal Sustainability Rating that positions it within the top 5% of sustainable companies globally.

“We are proud to have received such an important accolade from an industry body that provides a sustainability scorecard for more than 130,000 companies from over 220 industries and over 180 countries and regions globally,” says Sherrard Govender, MEA executive: sustainability at NTT Data. “We have set incredibly ambitious sustainability targets that we hold ourselves accountable to across all our operations. Receiving this type of global recognition reaffirms our commitment to these goals and makes us more resolute than ever to continue driving positive change to mitigate our environmental impact.”

NTT Data’s approach to sustainability is guided by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Achieving these targets requires long-term planning and investment, adds Govender: “We’re diligently working towards our NET ZERO Vision 2040 and supporting clients to accelerate their own journey to net zero. This means a significant financial investment. For example, we’re using innovative Direct Chip Liquid Cooling and Liquid Immersion Cooling technologies to make our data centers more sustainable as the need for computing power increases with the introduction of Generative AI.