PLC Programmer

Jun 25, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
  • Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
  • Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
  • Documentation and Backup management
  • Commissioning and Handover
  • Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
  • Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager

Qualification:

  • National Diploma and/or N3 in Electrical Engineering will be advantageous
  • 2 – 3 Years PLC Programming Experience in the Automotive Industry
  • PLC Programming Experience with Mitsubishi is essential
  • Toyopuc will be advantageous

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • AutoCAD
  • Design
  • Electrical
  • Engineering

About The Employer:

Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for a PLC Programmer to join their growing team in Amanzimtoti.

