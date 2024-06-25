PLC Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Amanzimtoti

Responsibilities:
- Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
- Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
- Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
- Documentation and Backup management
- Commissioning and Handover
- Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
- Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager
Qualification:
- National Diploma and/or N3 in Electrical Engineering will be advantageous
- 2 – 3 Years PLC Programming Experience in the Automotive Industry
- PLC Programming Experience with Mitsubishi is essential
- Toyopuc will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD
- Design
- Electrical
- Engineering
About The Employer:
Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for a PLC Programmer to join their growing team in Amanzimtoti.