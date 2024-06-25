Python Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

BUILD Python web applications, preferably in the eCommerce space as your coding expertise as a Python Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of FinTech solutions. You will write clean, maintainable, and testable code using Python and the FastAPI framework while working with databases and writing complex SQL queries. The ideal candidate will require an Honours/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related field with strong knowledge of Python programming language and experience in developing Backend applications, have experience developing web applications using the FastAPI framework and be proficient in working with databases and third-party APIs & have MySQL, PostgreSQL, Git & RESTful APIs skills. Experience with Flask or Django will also be considered.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with Front-end Developers to design and develop APIs for web applications.

Write clean, maintainable, and testable code using Python and the FastAPI framework.

Integrate with third-party APIs and services.

Work with databases and write complex SQL queries.

Troubleshoot and debug issues in the existing codebase.

Implement security and data protection measures, following industry best practices.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to team knowledge sharing, ensuring adherence to best coding practices.

Stay current with industry trends and best practices to continuously improve the quality of the application.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Honours or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Strong knowledge of Python programming language and experience in developing Backend applications.

Hands-on experience with FastAPI or other Python web frameworks such as Flask or Django.

Working with databases such as MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integration with third-party services.

Understanding of authentication and authorization mechanisms.

Experience in using Version Control systems such as Git.

Nice to haves –

Experience in developing and deploying applications using Cloud platforms such as AWS.

Knowledge of Serverless framework for deploying applications to AWS Lambda.

Experience with other programming languages such as JavaScript or Ruby.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

