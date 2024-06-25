Qlik gains Gartner Magic Quadrant for 14th year

Qlik has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year Qlik has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“Our consistent recognition as a Leader by Gartner highlights our relentless dedication to innovation, helping our customers to capture the opportunity that AI presents,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We equip businesses with the analytics tools they need to harness AI effectively, transforming data into competitive advantage.”

“We believe our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data analytics,” said Brendan Grady, GM of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “I’m equally excited about our new Qlik Answers offering, which leverages generative AI to deliver fully explainable insights from the vast, largely untapped unstructured data within enterprises.”

Qlik views its strategic acquisitions, including Talend and Kyndi, as significantly bolstering its data integration and AI capabilities. The launch of Qlik Staige, combined with new Microsoft Fabric and AWS Bedrock connectors, underscores Qlik’s commitment to innovation. These advancements enable enterprises to leverage AI-driven analytics across various platforms, enhancing their ability to derive value from their data and AI. With Qlik’s powerful data-to-decision workflow and its cloud-agnostic solutions, enterprises can confidently navigate a multi-cloud environment.