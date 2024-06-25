Our client is looking for a RPG Developer to develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.
Experience Required for the role:
RPG
- 7 years RPG development experience(essential)
Essential experience:
- Fixed and free format coding
- CL – Control Language
- Service programs
- Embedded SQL
- Subfiles
- Commitment Control
Preferred experience:
- Web Services
- PCML
Apply now for more Information on this amazing role.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years