RPG Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 25, 2024

Our client is looking for a RPG Developer to develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Experience Required for the role:

RPG

  • 7 years RPG development experience(essential)

Essential experience:

  • Fixed and free format coding
  • CL – Control Language
  • Service programs
  • Embedded SQL
  • Subfiles
  • Commitment Control

Preferred experience:

  • Web Services
  • PCML

Apply now for more Information on this amazing role.

Desired Skills:

  • Web Services
  • PCML
  • SQL
  • Embedded
  • RPG
  • Control Language
  • Commitment Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position