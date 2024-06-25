RPG Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is looking for a RPG Developer to develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Experience Required for the role:

RPG

7 years RPG development experience(essential)

Essential experience:

Fixed and free format coding

CL – Control Language

Service programs

Embedded SQL

Subfiles

Commitment Control

Preferred experience:

Web Services

PCML

Apply now for more Information on this amazing role.

Desired Skills:

Web Services

PCML

SQL

Embedded

RPG

Control Language

Commitment Control

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position