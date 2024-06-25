Senior Enterprise Architect

Jun 25, 2024

Join our client as an Enterprise Architect! Shape the future of our IT infrastructure, ensuring strategic alignment and innovative solutions.

Essential Requirements:

  • 5+ years EA experience
  • TOGAF Certification
  • Senior Enterprise Architect
  • Develop the Enterprise Architecture for the Client’s Mobility Department.
  • Identify strategic ICT initiatives and align it with the Business Strategy.

Apply now to drive transformative change and public service excellence.

Desired Skills:

  • ROADMAPS
  • TOGAF
  • ENTERPISE ARCHITECT
  • ICT ROADMAPS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position