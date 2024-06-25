Senior Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join our client as an Enterprise Architect! Shape the future of our IT infrastructure, ensuring strategic alignment and innovative solutions.
Essential Requirements:
- 5+ years EA experience
- TOGAF Certification
- Senior Enterprise Architect
- Develop the Enterprise Architecture for the Client’s Mobility Department.
- Identify strategic ICT initiatives and align it with the Business Strategy.
Apply now to drive transformative change and public service excellence.
Desired Skills:
- ROADMAPS
- TOGAF
- ENTERPISE ARCHITECT
- ICT ROADMAPS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years