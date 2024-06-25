Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Century City

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
The Senior Full Stack Developer will develop scalable software, interpret written requirements and work well within the Moyo community. As well as building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Required Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, BIT or other relevant field
Experience and Knowledge:
- 5 – 7 years working experience as a Software Developer
- 2 – 3 years of working as a Senior Software Developer
- Good working knowledge of development methodologies and frameworks
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (Angular, React, React Native)
- Experience with test-driven development and writing unit tests following industry standards/best practice
- Experience with Public Cloud & Containerisation technologies/platforms an advantage.
- Experience with DevOps an advantage
Key Responsibilities:
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Leading a team to produce quality output in an efficient manner
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Tools and Techniques:
- In depth understanding of SOLID Principles
- Object Oriented Analysis and Design
- In depth knowledge experience of Design Patterns and Practices
- Have some exposure to Domain Driven Design
- Understand MSA (Microservices Architecture) and SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)
- Excellent .net and .net core knowledge using C#
- Well versed in implementing .net Web API
- Excellent in TypeScript and JavaScript
- Angular 2.0 and Up
- Familiar with Rxjs and Ngxs/NgRx
- SQL Database Design and Development
- Entity Framework Core Code first implementations
- SQL Server 2014+ and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)
- ASP.NET Model View Controller (MVC) or ASP.NET Web Forms
- Good grasp of Lambda / LINQ
- Message Queueing – E.g. MSMQ, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ
- Strong HTML 5, CSS 3 and Bootstrap 5 capabilities
- XML and JSON
- C# Script, VB Script
- A firm understanding of Authentication and Authorisation using OAuth 2 / JWT / Identity Server
- Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio Code
- Source Control (TFS / SVN / GitHub / Azure DevOps)
Desired Skills:
