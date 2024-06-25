Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Century City

Jun 25, 2024

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The Senior Full Stack Developer will develop scalable software, interpret written requirements and work well within the Moyo community. As well as building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Required Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, BIT or other relevant field

Experience and Knowledge:

  • 5 – 7 years working experience as a Software Developer
  • 2 – 3 years of working as a Senior Software Developer
  • Good working knowledge of development methodologies and frameworks
  • Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (Angular, React, React Native)
  • Experience with test-driven development and writing unit tests following industry standards/best practice
  • Experience with Public Cloud & Containerisation technologies/platforms an advantage.
  • Experience with DevOps an advantage

Key Responsibilities:

  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components
  • Leading a team to produce quality output in an efficient manner
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Tools and Techniques:

  • In depth understanding of SOLID Principles
  • Object Oriented Analysis and Design
  • In depth knowledge experience of Design Patterns and Practices
  • Have some exposure to Domain Driven Design
  • Understand MSA (Microservices Architecture) and SOA (Service Oriented Architecture)
  • Excellent .net and .net core knowledge using C#
  • Well versed in implementing .net Web API
  • Excellent in TypeScript and JavaScript
  • Angular 2.0 and Up
  • Familiar with Rxjs and Ngxs/NgRx
  • SQL Database Design and Development
  • Entity Framework Core Code first implementations
  • SQL Server 2014+ and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)
  • ASP.NET Model View Controller (MVC) or ASP.NET Web Forms
  • Good grasp of Lambda / LINQ
  • Message Queueing – E.g. MSMQ, RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ
  • Strong HTML 5, CSS 3 and Bootstrap 5 capabilities
  • XML and JSON
  • C# Script, VB Script
  • A firm understanding of Authentication and Authorisation using OAuth 2 / JWT / Identity Server
  • Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Visual Studio Code
  • Source Control (TFS / SVN / GitHub / Azure DevOps)

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • React
  • Full stack
  • .Net
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Full Stack Development
  • .net
  • C#
  • SOA
  • WebAPI
  • API Development
  • SOLID
  • JavaScript React

