Senior Project Manager

Hire Resolve, a highly reputable recruitment agency specializing in connecting talented professionals with top companies, is currently seeking a Senior Project Manager to join our client’s dynamic team in the construction industry. As a Senior Project Manager, you will oversee and manage complex projects from start to finish, working closely with clients to understand their objectives and develop customized project plans.

The ideal candidate is a highly organized and detail-oriented professional with excellent leadership and communication skills. You should have a proven track record of successfully managing multiple projects and teams simultaneously.

Responsibilities



Oversee and manage complex construction projects from inception to completion.

Develop and implement customized project plans to meet client objectives.

Lead cross-functional teams and coordinate resources to ensure project success.

Monitor project timelines, budgets, and deliverables to ensure on-time and within-budget completion.

Ensure compliance with industry standards, regulations, and safety protocols.

Maintain strong relationships with clients, stakeholders, and subcontractors.



Requirements



Minimum of 8 years of experience in project management

Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related field.

PMP certification is highly preferred

Proven track record of managing multiple projects and teams simultaneously.

Strong leadership and communication skills

Ability to effectively manage stakeholders and resolve conflicts

Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities

Proficiency in project management software and tools

Professional registration with the South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) or Project Management Institute (PMI).

Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Skills



Excellent leadership and team management abilities.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills.

Superior communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in project management software and tools.

Analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Ability to adapt to changing project requirements and environments.

Benefits



Salary: negotiable based on experience.

