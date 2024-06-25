Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the job

This position is for a Development Team Lead on an engineering software development project. This is an intensive role where the team lead will still have hands on experience in solving complex pavement engineering challenges, as such an ideal candidate must have civil engineering degree and be registered Professional Engineer (ECSA) with experience in pavement design and traffic engineering. This role requires extensive proven working experience in software engineering and software design in software team lead role. The team lead needs to be an accomplished developer C++ and C#.net as well as an excellent leader. The successful candidate will have extensive proven project architecture and development experience within the following fields or technologies:

Main Functions and Responsibilities:

Windows presentation framework using MVVM.

Web frameworks (minimum of MVC and Web API).

Writing and utilizing RESTful API services. JSON and ProtoBuf. Javascript frameworks and libraries (e.g. Angular, Backbone, ReactJS, Knockout, etc.).

Microsoft graphical drawing APIs. Must include programming drawing as well as graphical rendering through WPF bindings and include experience in graphical rendering optimizations.

Video streaming and video processing, compression algorithms, buffering and caching techniques.

Multi-threading and asynchronous processing.

Mobile application development and mobile application design.

Performance tuning large scale applications including Web applications, Desktop applications and Mobile applications.

Educational Requirements:

B.Sc. degree in Engineering or Computer Science or equivalent

Skills and Experience:

At least one mobile cross platform framework is a must.

Real-time processing of data streams and location-based data.

Synchronization frameworks.

Knowledge in MSF is required.

Online/offline applications.

Agile development methodologies and techniques.

Deep knowledge of source control systems, trunk-based development, versioning, and release Processes.

Strong integration and full-stack development skills. Integration of ecosystems, more specifically Relational databases, ORM, NoSQL databases (Mongo DB), cloud technologies, spatial systems, legacy systems and languages, portal technologies, Mobile applications, Web Applications, Thick client (Desktop) applications, Web Services, and APIs.

.Net and C# a must plus at least one other language like Java, C++ or Objective C.

Structures and algorithms. Big”O” notation optimizations.

Oracle RDBMS structures and use in C# .NET.

ASP .NET MVC 5 development experience.

Orleans or similar distributed programming solutions.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal)

Team player

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Desired Skills:

MSF

C#

