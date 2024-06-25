We are looking for a well-versed Software Developer to join our team. As a Software Development professional you’ll be responsible for the verification, testing, and release of software related to the energy management product portfolio.
What you’ll do:
- Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures
- Implementation of minor software updates
- Software Technical support on projects
- Client ticketing and tracking support
- Compilations and development of BI reports within MS development stack
- Assist with user training and support
- User documentation maintenance
- Test documentation updates
- Systems Analysis and Design
- Software development for new systems/sub-systems
- Sustaining software and existing systems/products
- Support engineering team with customer enquiries
Your expertise:
- Minimum of 3 years as a Software Developer in a scientific or technical environment
- In-depth working/development knowledge of Web services, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP
- Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial
- Solid experience of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous)
- Substantial experience in the design and delivery products and/or product futures
- Internet/Record/Process/Implementation of user requirements
- Good fault-finding and analysis capability
- Ability to adapt and learn reasonably fast
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Knowledge of IT networking
Qualifications required:
- Matric Certificate
- B.Sc. Computer Science
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Pretoria
- Work environment: Hybrid (reliable internet connection mandatory to work from home)
- Travel: Local and International travel as and when required
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery