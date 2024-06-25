Systems Analyst – EE role

The Systems Analyst must have a good understanding of all of the company’s I.S. Systems (ERP and equivalent systems) with particular attention to what role each system plays within the organisation, and how the information contained within the applications is integrated. He/She is responsible for delivering (analysing, designing and specifying) new Information Systems solutions using existing and new standard systems, services and methodologies; integration solutions will plan a vital part of the required solutions and form the role’s main focus. He/she will be responsible for delivery of new solutions in a controlled and structured manner by understanding clients’ requirements, identifying gaps (if any) between clients’ requirements and the Company’s system functionalities, and defining solutions to bridge the gap.

REQUIREMENTS:

B.Sc (Computer Science), B.Eng (Computer/Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

8 – 10 years experience in the Information Systems industry

At least 5 years of experience with I.S. solutions

At least 3-5 years of exposure to the logistics industry (Clearing and forwarding, Warehousing, transport and/or supply chain management

Direct experience with the Microsoft technology stack.

Requirements gathering, analysis and consultation.

Solutions design including evaluation, documentation and specification of a solution

Documentation of the solution requirement specification

Working Knowledge of Microsoft BizTalk Platform

Development of solutions using Microsoft technologies will be advantageous

DUTIES:

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Lead efforts in the analysis, design, development and delivery of technical solutions

Delivery of solution specifications that meet requirements, will be sustainable and adhere to the company’s standards

Work closely with project teams on client-specific initiatives that require integration solutions

Provide some high-level support for production integration helpdesk requestsCreate and maintain solution documentation.

Administer and maintain the system functions for modify, enhancing or adapting existing systems and integrating new features or improvements

Test of the proposed solutions

Support existing solutions

Some liaison with external or internal clients

Analysis of clients’ existing systems and business models

Map and document interfaces between legacy and new systems

Apply software development lifecycle methodology

Translate the client requirements into project briefs for incorporation into the overall project plan

Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability

Conduct requirements analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems

Develop solutions and related products

Produce project feasibility and costing reports

Present proposals to clients

Work closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Ensure that budgets are adhered to and deadlines are met

Supply input to testing plans and schedules for complete systems

Perform detailed and complex unit testing for integration components of a solution and manage the resolution of any issues found

Oversee implementation of a new system including data migration

Plan and work flexibly to deadlines

Support users on change control and system updates

Provide training and user manuals to users for new processes/systems

Desired Skills:

business analysis

data integration

systems analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position