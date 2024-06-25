Systems Analyst – EE role

The Systems Analyst must have a good understanding of all of the company’s I.S. Systems (ERP and equivalent systems) with particular attention to what role each system plays within the organisation, and how the information contained within the applications is integrated. He/She is responsible for delivering (analysing, designing and specifying) new Information Systems solutions using existing and new standard systems, services and methodologies; integration solutions will plan a vital part of the required solutions and form the role’s main focus. He/she will be responsible for delivery of new solutions in a controlled and structured manner by understanding clients’ requirements, identifying gaps (if any) between clients’ requirements and the Company’s system functionalities, and defining solutions to bridge the gap.
REQUIREMENTS:
- B.Sc (Computer Science), B.Eng (Computer/Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
- 8 – 10 years experience in the Information Systems industry
- At least 5 years of experience with I.S. solutions
- At least 3-5 years of exposure to the logistics industry (Clearing and forwarding, Warehousing, transport and/or supply chain management
- Direct experience with the Microsoft technology stack.
- Requirements gathering, analysis and consultation.
- Solutions design including evaluation, documentation and specification of a solution
- Documentation of the solution requirement specification
- Working Knowledge of Microsoft BizTalk Platform
- Development of solutions using Microsoft technologies will be advantageous
DUTIES:
- Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
- Lead efforts in the analysis, design, development and delivery of technical solutions
- Delivery of solution specifications that meet requirements, will be sustainable and adhere to the company’s standards
- Work closely with project teams on client-specific initiatives that require integration solutions
- Provide some high-level support for production integration helpdesk requestsCreate and maintain solution documentation.
- Administer and maintain the system functions for modify, enhancing or adapting existing systems and integrating new features or improvements
- Test of the proposed solutions
- Support existing solutions
- Some liaison with external or internal clients
- Analysis of clients’ existing systems and business models
- Map and document interfaces between legacy and new systems
- Apply software development lifecycle methodology
- Translate the client requirements into project briefs for incorporation into the overall project plan
- Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability
- Conduct requirements analysis and preparing specific proposals for modified or replacement systems
- Develop solutions and related products
- Produce project feasibility and costing reports
- Present proposals to clients
- Work closely with colleagues, developers, testers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
- Ensure that budgets are adhered to and deadlines are met
- Supply input to testing plans and schedules for complete systems
- Perform detailed and complex unit testing for integration components of a solution and manage the resolution of any issues found
- Oversee implementation of a new system including data migration
- Plan and work flexibly to deadlines
- Support users on change control and system updates
- Provide training and user manuals to users for new processes/systems
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- data integration
- systems analyst