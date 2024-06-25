Temporary Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Contract: +- 4 Months
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology/ Information Systems.
- 3+ years Business Analysis experience;
- Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.
Responsibilities
- Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.
- Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.
- Map Business processes as required by the company.
- Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).
- Document Functional Specification for all required systems.
- Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.
- Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.
- Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.
- Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.
- Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Visio
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- Requirements elicitation
- Process Modelling
- Workflow Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Large and established financial institution.
Contract position for +- 4 months.