Temporary Business Analyst

Jun 25, 2024

Contract: +- 4 Months

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology/ Information Systems.
  • 3+ years Business Analysis experience;
  • Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.

Responsibilities

  • Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.
  • Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.
  • Map Business processes as required by the company.
  • Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).
  • Document Functional Specification for all required systems.
  • Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.
  • Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.
  • Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.
  • Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.
  • Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Visio
  • Business analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Process Modelling
  • Workflow Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Large and established financial institution.
Contract position for +- 4 months.

