Temporary Business Analyst

Contract: +- 4 Months

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology/ Information Systems.

3+ years Business Analysis experience;

Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.

Responsibilities

Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.

Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.

Map Business processes as required by the company.

Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).

Document Functional Specification for all required systems.

Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.

Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.

Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.

Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.

Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Visio

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Requirements elicitation

Process Modelling

Workflow Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Large and established financial institution.

Contract position for +- 4 months.

