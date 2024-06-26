APPSolve secures exclusive African distribution to SplashBI

IT services and advisory company APPSolve has secured a value-added distributor agreement with SplashBI, giving it exclusive rights of the SplashBI products in Africa.

“This partnership with SplashBI represents a significant growth opportunity for APPSolve and underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge business intelligence tools,” says Hein Blignaut, co-founder and MD of APPSolve. “Gaining sole distribution rights in Africa will enable us to better serve our customers and expand our market presence.”

Graham Spicer, regional director for UK and EMEA at SplashBI, comments: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with APPSolve as our value-added distributor to extend the reach of SplashBI’s analytics platform into the African market.”

Rishabh Miglani, director: alliances UK, EMEA & AsiaPac at SplashBI, adds: “At SplashBI, partnerships are pivotal to our success. Collaboration with innovative companies like AppSolve will enable us to deliver comprehensive reporting and analytics solutions to their clients. These strategic alliances will drive mutual growth, foster innovation, and enhance the overall value we provide to our joint customers in Africa.”