Backend Developer (Advanced) 0181/0212/0226/1848 – Gauteng Pretoria

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via GitHub)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

Essential Skills Requirements:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Java

Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js

Python

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

Cloud and Container Architecture

Java

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position