My client based in Sandton is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Process and Data Mapping: Perform detailed analysis, documenting processes, and mapping data intricacies
- Analyse As-Is “Week in the Life of” (WILO) processes, identifying and resolving gaps
- Develop Activity-level Business Process Maps and RACIs for both As-Is and To-Be states / processes
- Gap Analysis: Identify and bridge the gaps between existing and new functionality
- Define Activity RACI and compare As-Is and To-Be processes to identify gaps and change impacts
- Map As-Is Processes and WILO to User Stories, providing input for High-Level Design
- Craft a comprehensive strategy or case-for-change document for the project
- Requirements Definition: Define detailed requirements for system implementation based on the gap analysis
- Testing: Ensure thorough testing of implemented solutions
- Lifecycle Involvement: Be fully engaged in the Software Development Life Cycle, embracing both agile and hybrid methodologies
- Assess current system-based processes, identifying opportunities for simplification
- Explore technology-enabled opportunities and the development of new processes
- Monitor process compliance, identify trends and issues, and implement actions to enhance compliance
Experience
- Degree with 2 to 4 years related experience
- Advanced Business Analysis certification
- Experience with similar work which would stem from process reengineering, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformations, etc.
- Business and Data Analysis
- Project Management
- Business Processes and Project Requirements Definition
- Business Processes and management of budget
- Project and resource management
Competencies
- Keen attention to detail
- Organised, structured, and proactive
- Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
- Unquestionable integrity and a sense of urgency
- Positive, professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
- Agile approach, adapting quickly to change
- Well-versed in BABOK tools and techniques
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Business Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Project Management
- Business Processes