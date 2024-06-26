Business Solutions Analyst

Jun 26, 2024

The following qualifications, prior education and experience is considered necessary to support performance in this position

QUALIFICATIONS Transport management/Logistics management/Economics
Engineering/ Industrial Degree

ALTERNATIVE PRIOR EXPERIENCE At least 3 years in a solutions role

Basic understanding and ability to use:

  • Route scheduling software
  • Drafting Software – AutoCAD
  • Inventory optimization software
  • Warehouse Management software
  • Warehouse Costings
  • Transport Costings
    Basic knowledge of the industry and operations
    Basic financial knowledge – cash flows, income statements, balance sheets etc.
    Basic understanding of financial ratios – ROS, ROC, EBIT, WACC, etc.
    MS Office Suite

Duties:

Budget creation
– Assist in creating budgets for the solution using complex financial models
Assist in the design of optimal solutions
– Perform GAP analyses

  • Business process re-engineering
  • Calculate and plot warehouse layouts
  • Calculate optimal staffing and MHE requirements
  • Calculate optimal fleet configurations
  • Process Mapping (SOP)
  • Time and Motion studies

Implement and manage marketing strategies
– Ensure and maintain ongoing operational relationships with clients

  • Seek ways to add value to customers supply chains
  • Liaise with operations and support service levels
  • Pro-actively respond to customer needs
  • Understand customers business requirements

Comply with company code of conduct, policies and procedures

  • Company code of conduct, policies and procedures are adhered to.

Compentencies

  • Knowledge of the industry and operations
  • Ability to analyse and evaluate market trends
  • Good relationship skills
  • Innovative and lateral thinking
  • Hands on management style
  • Independent;
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • A good listener
  • Team player and ability to work in a dynamic team environment
  • Excellent reporting and presentation skills
  • Ability to research and study industry and related topics (environmental scanning)

Skills
Strategic planning competencies:

  • Demonstrating conceptual ability
  • Managing change
    Management competencies:
  • Planning
  • Organising resources
  • Controlling utilization of resources and operational activities
  • Problem solving skills
    People management competencies:
  • Motivating employees
  • Communication skills
  • Handling conflict
  • Valuing diversity
  • Building a team
    Communication Competencies:
  • Making presentations
  • Compiling reports
  • Managing meetings
    Self Management competencies:
  • Pursuing learning opportunities and self-development
  • Time-Management
    Customer Management competencies
  • Building & maintaining relations
  • Handling complaints/incidents
  • Marketing services
    Business Competencies:
  • Interpreting financial information
  • Working with financial systems
  • Compiling and managing a budget

Desired Skills:

  • Same as above

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company is in the freight and logistics industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position