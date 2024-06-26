Business Solutions Analyst

The following qualifications, prior education and experience is considered necessary to support performance in this position

QUALIFICATIONS Transport management/Logistics management/Economics

Engineering/ Industrial Degree

ALTERNATIVE PRIOR EXPERIENCE At least 3 years in a solutions role

Basic understanding and ability to use:

Route scheduling software

Drafting Software – AutoCAD

Inventory optimization software

Warehouse Management software

Warehouse Costings

Transport Costings

Basic knowledge of the industry and operations

Basic financial knowledge – cash flows, income statements, balance sheets etc.

Basic understanding of financial ratios – ROS, ROC, EBIT, WACC, etc.

MS Office Suite

Duties:

Budget creation

– Assist in creating budgets for the solution using complex financial models

Assist in the design of optimal solutions

– Perform GAP analyses

Business process re-engineering

Calculate and plot warehouse layouts

Calculate optimal staffing and MHE requirements

Calculate optimal fleet configurations

Process Mapping (SOP)

Time and Motion studies

Implement and manage marketing strategies

– Ensure and maintain ongoing operational relationships with clients

Seek ways to add value to customers supply chains

Liaise with operations and support service levels

Pro-actively respond to customer needs

Understand customers business requirements

Comply with company code of conduct, policies and procedures

Company code of conduct, policies and procedures are adhered to.

Compentencies

Knowledge of the industry and operations

Ability to analyse and evaluate market trends

Good relationship skills

Innovative and lateral thinking

Hands on management style

Independent;

Strong negotiation skills

A good listener

Team player and ability to work in a dynamic team environment

Excellent reporting and presentation skills

Ability to research and study industry and related topics (environmental scanning)

Skills

Strategic planning competencies:

Demonstrating conceptual ability

Managing change

Management competencies:

Management competencies: Planning

Organising resources

Controlling utilization of resources and operational activities

Problem solving skills

People management competencies:

People management competencies: Motivating employees

Communication skills

Handling conflict

Valuing diversity

Building a team

Communication Competencies:

Communication Competencies: Making presentations

Compiling reports

Managing meetings

Self Management competencies:

Self Management competencies: Pursuing learning opportunities and self-development

Time-Management

Customer Management competencies

Customer Management competencies Building & maintaining relations

Handling complaints/incidents

Marketing services

Business Competencies:

Business Competencies: Interpreting financial information

Working with financial systems

Compiling and managing a budget

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is in the freight and logistics industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

