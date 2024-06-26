Business Solutions Analyst

The following qualifications, prior education and experience is considered necessary to support performance in this position
QUALIFICATIONS Transport management/Logistics management/Economics
Engineering/ Industrial Degree
ALTERNATIVE PRIOR EXPERIENCE At least 3 years in a solutions role
Basic understanding and ability to use:
- Route scheduling software
- Drafting Software – AutoCAD
- Inventory optimization software
- Warehouse Management software
- Warehouse Costings
- Transport Costings
Basic knowledge of the industry and operations
Basic financial knowledge – cash flows, income statements, balance sheets etc.
Basic understanding of financial ratios – ROS, ROC, EBIT, WACC, etc.
MS Office Suite
Duties:
Budget creation
– Assist in creating budgets for the solution using complex financial models
Assist in the design of optimal solutions
– Perform GAP analyses
- Business process re-engineering
- Calculate and plot warehouse layouts
- Calculate optimal staffing and MHE requirements
- Calculate optimal fleet configurations
- Process Mapping (SOP)
- Time and Motion studies
Implement and manage marketing strategies
– Ensure and maintain ongoing operational relationships with clients
- Seek ways to add value to customers supply chains
- Liaise with operations and support service levels
- Pro-actively respond to customer needs
- Understand customers business requirements
Comply with company code of conduct, policies and procedures
- Company code of conduct, policies and procedures are adhered to.
Compentencies
- Knowledge of the industry and operations
- Ability to analyse and evaluate market trends
- Good relationship skills
- Innovative and lateral thinking
- Hands on management style
- Independent;
- Strong negotiation skills
- A good listener
- Team player and ability to work in a dynamic team environment
- Excellent reporting and presentation skills
- Ability to research and study industry and related topics (environmental scanning)
Skills
Strategic planning competencies:
- Demonstrating conceptual ability
- Managing change
Management competencies:
- Planning
- Organising resources
- Controlling utilization of resources and operational activities
- Problem solving skills
People management competencies:
- Motivating employees
- Communication skills
- Handling conflict
- Valuing diversity
- Building a team
Communication Competencies:
- Making presentations
- Compiling reports
- Managing meetings
Self Management competencies:
- Pursuing learning opportunities and self-development
- Time-Management
Customer Management competencies
- Building & maintaining relations
- Handling complaints/incidents
- Marketing services
Business Competencies:
- Interpreting financial information
- Working with financial systems
- Compiling and managing a budget
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company is in the freight and logistics industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund