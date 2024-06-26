Cybersecurity Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 26, 2024

We are looking to hire a Cybersecurity Manager who will play a vital role in protecting the organization from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, by leading a team of security professionals and fostering a culture of security awareness, they ensure the organization’s resilience against cyber attacks.

What you’ll do:

People

  • Leadership and management of the cyber security team covering responsibilities, delivery, development, and performance management.

  • Management of key external security service relationships.

  • Management of internal partnerships for execution, including context setting, skills transfer, and up-skilling.

Process

  • Work with the CISO and other key stakeholders to define and drive the cyber security strategy.

  • Take responsibility for monitoring the attack surface and improving security posture accordingly.

  • Contribute to the ongoing improvement of cyber security operations, processes, and ways of working.

  • Translate strategic security requirements into practical solutions and drive implementation.

  • Contribute to the completion and ongoing maintenance of Cyber and Information Security Policies, Standards, Procedures, and Guidelines.

  • Remain aware of global security industry trends and influence the strategy accordingly.

Customer

  • Understand Cyber, IT, and Business strategies and contribute to the creation and delivery of annual cyber operating plans.

  • Plan and prioritize projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.

Your expertise:

  • 12 years of relevant experience within the cyber and information security discipline.

  • Demonstrable experience in leading a specialized team within a large environment.

  • Experience with security frameworks, practices, technologies, and processes.

  • May be required to assist outside of working hours.

Additional criteria

  • Practical experience with the MITRE ATTCK framework.

  • Working knowledge of NIST CSF and PCI-DSS.

  • Previous hands-on technical security experiences are advantageous.

  • Makes sound technical decisions based on an understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

  • Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices to guide IT roadmap.

Qualifications required:

  • 3 year IT qualification advantageous

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position