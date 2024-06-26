We are looking to hire a Cybersecurity Manager who will play a vital role in protecting the organization from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, by leading a team of security professionals and fostering a culture of security awareness, they ensure the organization’s resilience against cyber attacks.
What you’ll do:
People
- Leadership and management of the cyber security team covering responsibilities, delivery, development, and performance management.
- Management of key external security service relationships.
- Management of internal partnerships for execution, including context setting, skills transfer, and up-skilling.
Process
- Work with the CISO and other key stakeholders to define and drive the cyber security strategy.
- Take responsibility for monitoring the attack surface and improving security posture accordingly.
- Contribute to the ongoing improvement of cyber security operations, processes, and ways of working.
- Translate strategic security requirements into practical solutions and drive implementation.
- Contribute to the completion and ongoing maintenance of Cyber and Information Security Policies, Standards, Procedures, and Guidelines.
- Remain aware of global security industry trends and influence the strategy accordingly.
Customer
- Understand Cyber, IT, and Business strategies and contribute to the creation and delivery of annual cyber operating plans.
- Plan and prioritize projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.
Your expertise:
- 12 years of relevant experience within the cyber and information security discipline.
- Demonstrable experience in leading a specialized team within a large environment.
- Experience with security frameworks, practices, technologies, and processes.
- May be required to assist outside of working hours.
Additional criteria
- Practical experience with the MITRE ATTCK framework.
- Working knowledge of NIST CSF and PCI-DSS.
- Previous hands-on technical security experiences are advantageous.
- Makes sound technical decisions based on an understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.
- Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices to guide IT roadmap.
Qualifications required:
- 3 year IT qualification advantageous
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery